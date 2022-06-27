SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT Lowered to CHF 2,290

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,720.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.99 on Thursday. SGS has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

