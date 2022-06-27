Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price objective on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($31.85) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($33.27).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,087.50 ($25.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.09. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.12).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

