Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

SCVL stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $664.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

