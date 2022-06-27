Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
SCVL stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $664.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.
In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.