Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of W7L opened at GBX 122 ($1.49) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.01. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.11 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £93.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

