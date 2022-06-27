Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of W7L opened at GBX 122 ($1.49) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.01. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.11 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £93.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.97.
Warpaint London Company Profile (Get Rating)
