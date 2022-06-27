Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.31.

Signature Bank stock opened at $192.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

