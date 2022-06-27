Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,590.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.