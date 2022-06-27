Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. Silicom has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Silicom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 33.0% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

