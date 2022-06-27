Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SI. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $63.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

