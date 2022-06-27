SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 550 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.82 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.