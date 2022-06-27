SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

