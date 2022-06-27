SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

SSO opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

