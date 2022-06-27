SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 8,192 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.83 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72.

