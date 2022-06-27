SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

