SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.27 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

