SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 3,055 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

