SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 9,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $68.21 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.