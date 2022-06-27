SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 9,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $68.21 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.