SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 26.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.