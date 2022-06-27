SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $25.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 70.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 68.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.