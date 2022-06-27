SMART Global (SGH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.67-0.83 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $21.14 on Monday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 121.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

