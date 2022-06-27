SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
