Snehal Patel Purchases 22,535 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 22,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $205,744.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,421 shares in the company, valued at $24,709,623.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 16th, Snehal Patel purchased 8,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $57,040.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 12,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel acquired 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12.
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.
NASDAQ GLSI opened at $8.48 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
