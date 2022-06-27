Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.35.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($37.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.84) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.68) to €33.00 ($34.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.86 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.