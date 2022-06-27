Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($105.26) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.