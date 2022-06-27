Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms recently commented on DALXF. CIBC raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

