SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.3% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

