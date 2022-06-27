SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Position Lessened by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

