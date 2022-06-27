SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,697 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $35,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 350,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 661.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 180,405 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

