Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $315.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

