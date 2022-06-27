Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,216 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $82.64 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

