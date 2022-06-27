Spire Wealth Management Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125,622 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

