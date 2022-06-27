Spire Wealth Management Sells 300,734 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,734 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

