Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,723 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Netflix stock opened at $190.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.