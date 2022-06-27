Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $76,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

