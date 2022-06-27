Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.90 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

