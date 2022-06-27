Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

