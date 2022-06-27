Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

