Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.
STWD opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
