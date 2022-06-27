Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

STWD opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

