StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.