StockNews.com Upgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TA. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $515.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.99.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

