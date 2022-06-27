Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$1.17. The business had revenue of C$59.12 million during the quarter.

