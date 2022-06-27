Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RUN opened at $25.22 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,002,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 247,464 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

