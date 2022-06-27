Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.97 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

