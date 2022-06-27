Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Increased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

