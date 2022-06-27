Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.07 Per Share

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TAVI opened at GBX 8.12 ($0.10) on Monday. Tavistock Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.41.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

