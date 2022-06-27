Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.