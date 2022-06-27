Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.
TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
