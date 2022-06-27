TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$73.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.52.

TSE:TRP opened at C$66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$65.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.86.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4393319 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,394 shares of company stock worth $167,093 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

