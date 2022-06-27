Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $6,866,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $116.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.