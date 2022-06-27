Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

