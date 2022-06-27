Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 86.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 88.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 39.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $100.13 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

