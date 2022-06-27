Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,326 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

